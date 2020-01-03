New Delhi: As is the norm, the first week of the year is bereft of any major movie releases.

Bhangra Paa Le starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dillion directed by Sneha Taurani comes with numerous songs, repetitive choreographed dance routines, and a great deal of exposition before we get to the end of this 130-minute tedium, says Firstpost. In spite of best efforts by the actors, a feeble script, by-the-numbers direction, unimaginative choreography, and contrived drama are unable to burn up the dance floor.

Sab Kushal Mangal starring Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap does have a few redeeming features but it is unlikely to make the list of memorable comedies in Hindi cinema, says News18. A pity really, for a good comedy, would have been the perfect way to kick off the New Year. The romantic triangle of sorts--is fun in the early parts but post-interval, the stretch in the wafer-thin plots begins to show. There are convenient resolutions to the central conflict and pretty soon everything turns predictable.

For the Hollywood fans, American biographical drama Bombshell directed by Jay Roach starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie comes to India this week. Variety magazine calls it a lively and scabrous docudrama — not a snarkfest (though some of it is bitingly funny) but a meticulous, close-to-the-bone chronicle of how Megyn Kelly (played by Charlize Theron), one of the star anchors of Fox News, and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), the host of Fox & Friends, brought down the lecherous right-wing mogul-titan Roger Ailes by revealing the veritable system of sexual harassment that he used to run his network. It’s easy enough to rip a story from the headlines, but not so easy to make it stick. Bombshell has a finely textured, savagely pinpoint, you-are-there verisimilitude that the films of Adam McKay (Vice), with their fusion of topicality and borderline satirical ‘tude, don’t.

The Washington Post calls Bombshell an absorbing, well-crafted chronicle of the sexual harassment accusations that forced Fox News founding CEO Roger Ailes to resign in disgrace. For its part, Bombshell tells a crucial chapter of that larger tale with cool-headed style and heated indignation. Its aim might be narrow, but it hits the target.

Malayalam drama Dhamaka starring Nikki Galrani and Urvashi directed by Omar Lulu considers issues like quick-fix solutions, ageism and also our language, and calls for a rethinking on these, says The Times Of India. The light-hearted look at impotency comes with a nice touch of sensitivity.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Hindi movies English Ki Taay Taay Fisss and Acid and Marathi drama Dhurala.