‘Bharat’ records second highest opening day of all time

Salman Khan’s Eid release Bharat is off to the right start. Taking advantage of the festive holiday on Wednesday, the film recorded opening day collections of Rs. 41.50 crore, making it the second highest first day earnings of all time for a Hindi film. The record for the highest opening day collections are currently held by Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan that had made Rs. 48.27 crore last year.

“Bharat hits the ball out of the park on day one, storms the box office and proves yet again Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted adding that the film is also the biggest opening day earner of 2019 so far.

Trade website Box Office India said the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film has notched up the highest opening day numbers for a Salman Khan-starrer beating hits like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs. 39.32 crore), Sultan (Rs. 36.59 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs. 34.12 crore). The Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa impacted the collections slightly, not managing a major dent. The film is on its way to breaking all-time records in the Hindi belt, especially some cities in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Central India. Khan’s star power has worked especially in the single screens though the movie is high on emotional drama, not action.

After starting slow, the film co-starring Katrina Kaif recorded the sixth best advance booking of all time with around Rs. 24 crore net worth of tickets sold pre-release. As far as Hindi films are concerned, this was the third best advance ever after Thugs Of Hindostan and Tiger Zinda Hai, again directed by Zafar and featuring Kaif along with Khan in the lead.

Bharat notched up a screen count of 4,700 in India and 1,300 overseas. At 121 locations and 75 plus locations, it is the biggest ever Hindi film release in the UAE/Gulf countries and Australia respectively. It is also Khan’s first release to release in Saudi Arabia the same day as India.