‘Bigg Boss 2020’ all set to cash in on festive season

“With media consumption habits changing in the lockdown period, we also shifted our focus to news channels which were grabbing consumer eyeballs. With new programming commencing on GEC, we are slowly moving back to this genre," said Minoo Phakey, Dabur India Ltd senior general manager. Dabur has taken up the sponsorship of Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions of Bigg Boss with brands like Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic paste, Real Mango PET and Dabur Herb’l Clove Toothpaste respectively. “We are excited about our association with Bigg Boss, which will help us reach out to a large number of households to not only create awareness for the brand but also engage with a large audience through some innovative associations," Phakey added.