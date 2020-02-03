BENGALURU : Politics, sports and entertainment dominated conversations on Twitter in India last year, and the trend seems to continue this year as well.

The micro-blogging website recorded 11 lakh tweets related to the Union Budget 2020, between 30 January and 3 February. In an e-mail interview, Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari discussed vernacular content, plans to launch new features and measures Twitter has implemented to provide a safe environment for users. Edited excerpts:

How has the pace of growth been in India, compared to other markets?

Twitter India is growing with a positive trajectory. In fact, it is one of our fastest growing markets. One of the key reasons for growth in the Indian market is Twitter’s ability to connect people with everything that’s happening in the country and around the world. Twitter’s real-time nature and its diverse conversations have led to more and more people using the service.

Our unique advertising products that are used to launch new products and connect customers with the ethos of brands, have facilitated noteworthy revenue growth, especially in video, driven in large part by our video ad formats, like video website card and in-stream video ads.

Has there been an increase in vernacular and multimedia content on Twitter in India?

Over the years, as audiences from India get on the service, an increasing amount of vernacular content is being created and consumed. We’ve seen a considerable rise in conversations in Hindi and Tamil. In fact, after English, Hindi and then Tamil are the most used Indian languages on Twitter. In August, 2019, we launched the preferred language selector to allow consumers to select the language of their choice to receive specific content recommendations. We regularly partner with content creators and publishers in various regional languages.

How many users do you have in India?

We don’t share local numbers. Monetisable Daily Active Users (mDAU) reached 145 million in Q3 (globally), up 17% year-over-year. We also consider the growth in conversations, and people on Twitter in India are very engaged in conversations on the service. For example, the volume of conversation around #LokSabhaElections2019 including tweets from candidates, political parties, citizens and the news media ensured that Twitter saw more than 396 million tweets, nearly a 600% growth from 2014.

What is the role Twitter and social media platforms play with regard to social issues and issues of national significance?

Twitter is a place that people turn to follow and join conversations around topics and issues of local, national and international importance. The service has been a catalytic force in mobilising citizen movements that emphasise the power of people, while its real-time nature has given people the opportunity to stay engaged with events as they happen, making these dialogues inclusive of diverse opinions. As a platform where these conversations happen, it’s important to provide a vehicle for these change makers to amplify and scale their vision to a degree that once would have been considered impossible. We are committed to the principles of openness, transparency, and impartiality, as well as providing a service that fosters and facilitates free and open democratic debate.

Have you launched any new security measures to regulate content on Twitter in India, reduce fake accounts, fake news and trolling?

Building a Twitter free of abuse, spam and other behaviour that distract from the public conversation is one of our top priorities. Everyone should feel safe and comfortable talking on Twitter within the boundaries of our policies, which prohibits hateful conduct, platform manipulation, and abuse. We will take action when we identify accounts that violate these Rules and we provide global enforcement figures in our Twitter Transparency Report. Our work will never be done, and our product, policy and engineering teams continue to work at scale and pace to build a healthier Twitter.

In 2019, topics such as politics and entertainment were popular in India. Do you think these trends will continue in 2020?

Entertainment, sports and politics have been the dominant topics on conversations in 2019. In 2020, we believe these conversations will only get more diverse; especially considering some of the new features that we are testing and hoping to launch soon, which will allow people to follow topics that they’re interested in.

Share Via

Topics Twitter