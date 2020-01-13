'Chhapaak’ a non-starter in opening weekend, ‘Tanhaji’ reigns

NEW DELHI : A controversial and much-discussed appearance at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last week notwithstanding, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has failed to make waves at the box office. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film managed ₹18 crore over its opening weekend, after an equally dull start at ₹4.50 crore on Friday.

“Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great. Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly. Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy week one total," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Trade website Box Office India said the film has performed poorly across Hindi-speaking circuits despite giving out a relevant social message on acid attacks and being based on the real-life account of survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The fact that the film showed no growth on Sunday and managed only about ₹7 crore shows there has been no connect with audiences and no scope to get better despite holidays in the coming week.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior has beaten Padukone’s film by a wide margin, making ₹60 crore over the weekend. Trade experts say family and young audiences are unlikely to choose a dark subject like Chhapaak over the mass appeal of Tanhaji, in the clash this week.

While the Om Raut directed film has done best in Maharashtra, thanks to its plot that is centered around the Maratha empire, other territories like north and central India also came on board over the weekend.

“Tanhaji has a heroic weekend. Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on day two and three. Sets the box office on fire on day three. Maharashtra is exceptional. Other circuits witness big turnaround on day two and three," Adarsh tweeted about the film that has made ₹27 crore in Mumbai alone. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, collected ₹9 crore over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Darbar is also going strong at the box office, having made ₹32 crore across the country on day one. The film is lagging slightly behind the other recent Tamil blockbuster, Vijay’s Bigil that earned ₹35 crore on its first day. Adarsh said the film had earned an additional ₹2.32 crore in the UK at last count, ₹24.05 lakh in New Zealand, ₹2.02 crore in Australia and ₹6.46 crore in the US.