'Chhapaak' opens to mild response; 'Tanhaji' goes on a box office rampage

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's much-anticipated flick 'Chhapaak' which hit the theatres on 11 received a mild response from the moviegoers, minting ₹4.77 crore on its opening day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter account.

According to Adarsh, the film showed an ordinary response on day 1. However, it collected a good amount at the high-end multiplexes. The business of the movie in Tier-2, Tier-3 cities, and mass circuits was below the mark.

Adarsh also said that growth on Day 2 and 3 is crucial for a respectable weekend total.

Meanwhile, the Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' received an amazing response at the box office minting ₹15.1 crore on its opening day, as it went head to head with Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak'.

Adarsh said that the movie had exceeded expectations. The shows gained momentum post-noon and the movie received tremendous response in Maharashtra. Expressing optimism, Adarsh stated that the flick should show solid growth on the second and third day as well. Set in the 17th century, the film is a biographical period drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals.

'Chhapaak' is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she started helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Laxmi is now a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

'Chhapaak' is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and it is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Fox Star Studios.

