‘Chhichhore’ grows over weekend while ‘Saaho’ is a hit

New Delhi: Director Nitesh Tiwari’s campus comedy drama Chhichhore saw massive growth over the second half of the weekend, helped by positive word-of-mouth, taking its three-day total to nearly ₹35 crore. The film had earlier opened to low first day earnings of ₹7 crore on Friday.

“Chhichhore jumps (67.35%) on day two. Glowing word-of-mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its box office numbers. Expect further growth on day three. Eyes ₹35 crore total in its weekend," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

Trade website Box Office India said the Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma-starrer had a weekend similar to hits like De De Pyar De and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India but those two films had recorded higher opening day numbers, ₹8.13 crore and ₹8 crore respectively. The first week looks promising for the film given the restricted holiday for Muharram.

Good news this weekend also came for last week’s action thriller Saaho whose Hindi version now stands at ₹130 crore. Box Office India said that in some circuits, the Hindi language version will be the second highest grosser of the year so far, after romantic drama Kabir Singh, beating war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, Salman Khan’s Bharat and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal. The footfalls of the film are sure to cross those of hits like Kesari and Total Dhamaal in case the film gets to the ₹150 crore mark, they could even surpass Mission Mangal. However, trade analysts say the ₹140 crore mark seems more realistic for the Prabhas-starrer whose all-India collections last stood at ₹261 crore, with the south hardly bringing in any numbers.

“Saaho has an excellent week one. Is the fourth highest week one grosser of 2019," Adarsh had tweeted earlier.



