‘Chhichhore’ opens dull while ‘Saaho’ sustains

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s campus comedy drama Chhichhore opened to unimpressive first day collections of Rs. 7 crore on Friday. The Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma-starrer has failed to capitalise on Tiwari’s reputation for helming Dangal, the highest Hindi language grosser till date, besides not managing to build on Bollywood’s history of campus and friendship tales like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Mohabbatein (2000) and Student Of The Year (2012).

“Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is in top form yet again. Has several brilliant moments. Three aces: Emotions, humour, finale. Sushant, Shraddha, Varun excel. Could’ve done with shorter run time," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted about the film earlier.

Trade website Box Office India said the film has done best business in the multiplexes of the Delhi NCR area and East Punjab where it managed about ₹2 crore despite the absence of a big star cast. It is, however, yet to find appeal in Mumbai, Gujarat and Saurashtra.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of action thriller Saaho has continued to lead in the smaller towns, particularly of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and central India, having collected Rs. 118.50 crore at last count. The Prabhas-starrer is on its way to becoming the fourth highest grosser of the year after Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal. This despite the limited release in the south for the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions.

“Saaho has an excellent week one. Is the fourth highest week one grosser of 2019," Adarsh had tweeted earlier.



