‘Commando 3’ grows over the weekend while ‘Bala’ sustains

NEW DELHI : Action drama Commando 3 grew over the weekend after a dull opening on Friday, making Rs. 18.50 crore over three days. Trade website Box Office India said the ₹8 crore earned by the Vidyut Jamwal-starrer on Sunday was higher than what any film in the franchise has ever made on a single day.

“Commando 3 shows an upward trend on day two. Metros witness growth, mass circuits perform better. Day three (Sunday) should see healthy numbers again," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

Box Office India said mass centres and small towns in territories like Rajasthan, central India, Bihar and Gujarat showed more than 50% growth on Sunday compared with the previous day. The Aditya Datt-directed film is now in a position to beat the previous two installments that made Rs. 19.89 crore and Rs. 21.61 crore respectively. If the film holds over the coming days, it will only add to its big audience base on satellite and digital platforms with good theatrical share just being a bonus.

Meanwhile, Disney’s animation flick Frozen II is heading for the Rs. 40 crore mark in India, building on the country’s new-found love for animation films, after The Lion King that had crossed Rs. 155 crore this July and is currently the fourth-highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in the country. The Jon Favreau-directed movie easily topped Disney’s other offering, Incredibles 2, that had set the ball rolling for animation with collections of Rs. 36.90 crore last year.

The big blockbuster of the season, however, is Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala that had crossed the Rs. 106 crore mark at last count. The film, however, has only made Rs. 11 crore in its third week while hits like Chhichhore and Dream Girl had earned more than Rs. 20 crore in the same period. The Amar Kaushik directed film now seems to be eyeing the Rs. 110 crore mark and is the eighth biggest hit of the year after Kabir Singh, War, Uri - The Surgical Strike, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Chhichhore and Dream Girl.

“Bala continues to score, despite multiple films in the marketplace," Adarsh had tweeted.