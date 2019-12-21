Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with Sonakshi Sinha (L) and Saiee Manjrekar addresses during the promotion of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 in Mumbai (Photo: ANI)
'Dabangg 3' mints 24.5 cr on opening day at the box office

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2019, 05:59 PM IST ANI

  • However, this is nowhere near 42.3 cr that the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat earned earlier this year
  • Dabangg 3 lost a substantial sum due to the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act across major cities of India, said a trade analyst

New Delhi: The Salman Khan-starring action-thriller 'Dabangg 3' has grossed a whopping 24.5 crore on its first day.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and explained that Salman's image of a bankable star is the key contributor for the movie's collection.

He stated that the movie's collection has been fluctuating throughout the first day and a substantial sum was lost due to the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act across major cities of India. This also dampened it's overall earning to some extent.

Adarsh also shared an account of the first-day collections of Khan's movies since 'Veer' in 2010 till 'Dabangg 3' in 2019. The data shows 'Bharat' as the highest first-day grosser with 42.30 crore.

'Dabangg 3' is the third film of the 'Dabangg' franchise, which stars Sonakshi Sinha opposite Salman Khan.

The movie also features veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's debutant daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

