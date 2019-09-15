‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Chhichhore’ grow over the weekend

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khuranna’s comedy drama Dream Girl grew by 70% on Saturday to take its two-day total to ₹25.50 crore. Earlier, the film had opened well at ₹9.5 crore on Friday, making it the actor’s highest first day earner till date. Trade website Box Office India said the film has beaten the opening day figures of hits like Uri: The Surgical Strike and De De Pyar De.

“Dream Girl witnesses superb growth on day two. Circuits that were decent on day one join the party on day two. Business at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive. Day three should surpass day two by a margin," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The actor who has come to be known for delivering mid-budget, concept-driven hits has beaten the opening day record of earlier movies like Badhaai Ho ( ₹7.35 crore), Article 15 ( ₹5.02 crore), Shubh Mangal Savdhaan ( ₹2.71 crore), Andhadhun ( ₹2.70 crore) and Bareilly Ki Barfi ( ₹2.42 crore).

Box Office India added that the film co-starring Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee opened 40% higher than last week’s release Chhichhore and has done best business in the Delhi NCR territory though Mumbai and Gujarat could have done better.

Meanwhile, Chhichhore which got a boost from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last week, has notched up ₹80.59 crore at last count with excellent trending over the weekdays. Box Office India said the film has not been impacted by the release of Dream Girl and is even collecting better than the new film in a couple of places.

"Chhichhore returns to top form on (second) Saturday. Emerges a big favourite as business multiplies and witnesses huge gains (76.40% growth) across the board. The ₹100 crore mark is not far away," Adarsh had tweeted.