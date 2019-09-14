‘Dream Girl’ opens well while ‘Chhichhore’ is strong

Ayushmann Khuranna’s comedy drama Dream Girl opened well at ₹9.5 crore on Friday, making it the actor’s highest first day earner till date. Trade website Box Office India said the film has beaten the opening day figures of hits like Uri: The Surgical Strike and De De Pyar De.

“Dream Girl takes a heroic start. Emerges Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest opener to date. Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films (released in 2019) like Uri ( ₹8.20 crore), Luka Chuppi ( ₹8.01 crore) and Chhichhore ( ₹7.32 crore)," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The actor who has come to be known for delivering mid-budget, concept-driven hits has beaten the record of earlier movies like Badhaai Ho ( ₹7.35 crore), Article 15 ( ₹5.02 crore), Shubh Mangal Savdhaan ( ₹2.71 crore), Andhadhun ( ₹2.70 crore) and Bareilly Ki Barfi ( ₹2.42 crore).

Box Office India added that the film co-starring Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee opened 40% higher than last week’s release Chhichhore and has done best business in the Delhi NCR territory though Mumbai and Gujarat could have done better.

Meanwhile, Chhichhore which got a boost from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last week, has notched up ₹72 crore at the last count with excellent trending over the weekdays. Box Office India said the film has not been impacted by the release of Dream Girl and is likely to have a smooth run until Yash Raj Films’ action drama War that hits screens on 2 October.

“Chhichhore surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations. Packs a fantastic total in week one. En route ₹100 crore," Adarsh tweeted.



