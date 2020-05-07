'Extraction’ builds on south Asian setting, Hemsworth’s fan base in India

NEW DELHI: Chris Hemsworth, the Marvel movie star, is one of the few across the globe who has a reason to cheer this summer as his Netflix action spectacle, Extraction, races up the charts after its premiere late last month. This despite film theatres remain shut and all production is suspended worldwide.

Netflix may have achieved a new milestone with Extraction--a Sam Hargrave directed film. The over-the-top (OTT) platform, in a Twitter post, said the film would be watched by an estimated 90 million households globally within the first four weeks, making it Netflix's biggest ever film premiere.

In urban India, 71% of regular OTT audience had heard of the film as of last week, according to data from media consulting firm, Ormax. The company that tracks the buzz and conversation around to-be-launched and just-launched OTT shows said Extraction featured fourth in the list of top 10 web offerings across languages, for the week of April 24-30, after Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! (season two), rural comedy drama Panchayat and Netflix’s own Spanish crime drama, Money Heist. Extraction was the newest of all these.

“The presence of an Indian cast, the south Asian setting of the story and use of Indian language in the dialogue has helped build familiarity for the Indian audience," said Shailesh Kapoor, Ormax founder and chief executive officer (CEO).

The movie, which features Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary rescuing an Indian druglord’s son from Dhaka, has local faces such as Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Geetanjali Thapa and Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Parts of the action thriller have been shot in India, including in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The film has been dubbed in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and to keep the cultural references authentic, the Hindi and Bengali dialogue have been retained in the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions too.

This is the second international original film released in multiple Indian languages by Netflix. The first was 2018’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Given the large scale action in Extraction, it makes sense to reach out to even non-Hindi speaking audiences across India and make it a mass offering.

“We are always working to ensure that our members have access to diverse stories available on Netflix, across languages. People are inherently culturally curious, intrigued by stories from all over the world. And dubbing enables more people to discover and enjoy these great stories. Our members in India enjoy watching films and we believe they will love this power-packed Hemsworth starrer," said Debra Chinn, director, international dubbing at Netflix.

Besides, Kapoor said Hemsworth’s popularity in India has contributed to the traffic for the film. According to Ormax data, the Marvel star ranks ninth in the list of top male Hollywood actors in India, after Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and others. Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel movie series, has seen blockbusters such as Avengers: Endgame (Rs. 373 crore), Avengers: Infinity War (Rs. 227 crore), Thor: Ragnarok (Rs. 58 crore) and Avengers: Age of Utron (Rs. 80 crore) in the country.

