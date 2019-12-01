NEW DELHI : Disney’s latest animation flick Frozen II is heading for the ₹40 crore mark in India, building on the country’s new-found love for animation films, after The Lion King that had crossed ₹155 crore this July and is currently the fourth-highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in the country. The Jon Favreau-directed movie easily topped Disney’s other offering, Incredibles 2, that had set the ball rolling for animation with collections of ₹36.90 crore last year.

“Frozen II is a success. Goes from strength to strength. Emerges big favourite of kids and families. Crosses lifetime business of Frozen," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

To be sure, Disney has gone all out with localization and marketing initiatives for the animation flick. While the Hindi version of Frozen II has been dubbed by actor sisters Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra, the Tamil dub features the voices of actor Shruti Haasan and popular television anchor Dhivyadarshini in the roles of protagonists Elsa and Anna. While popular actor Nithya Menen has dubbed for Elsa in the Telugu version, superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's seven-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni voices for Baby Elsa.

The growing love for animation in India is not limited to Hollywood films. Netflix is gung-ho about the success of Indian animation original Mighty Little Bheem that it says had the largest launch of any preschool original and the second-largest launch of any kids’ original animated series on the service.