NEW DELHI : At last reported collections of Rs. 10 crore, Disney’s animation flick Frozen II posted a healthy opening weekend thanks to its appeal for families and children especially in the metros. The Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed film has beaten the Hindi release of the week, Pagalpanti that has made Rs. 11.25 crore, not technically in terms of collections but by earning impressive figures with fewer screens—1,300 compared to nearly double for Pagalpanti, according to trade website Box Office India.

To be sure, Disney has gone all out with localization and marketing initiatives for the animation flick. While the Hindi version of Frozen II has been dubbed by actor sisters Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra, the Tamil dub features the voices of actor Shruti Haasan and popular television anchor Dhivyadarshini in the roles of protagonists Elsa and Anna. While popular actor Nithya Menen has dubbed for Elsa in the Telugu version, superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's seven-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni voices for Baby Elsa.

Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee, starring an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles, started low and has failed to grow over the weekend. Box Office India said the film falls in the same mass comedy zone as Housefull 4 and Total Dhamaal but does not have the star value of those films. Collections were dull even on the first day with Mumbai at around Rs. 1.60 crore, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at Rs. 1.15 crore and East Punjab at Rs. 49 lakh.

Meanwhile, the big hit of the season is Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy drama Bala that is nearing the Rs. 100 crore mark and had earned Rs. 96.58 crore at last count. Box Office India estimates its lifetime run to end at Rs. 110 crore.

The best business for the film has come from the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh circuit while mass centres and small towns will notch up earnings similar to Luka Chuppi even though the all India business will be higher than the older film that had made Rs. 88.50 crore.

“Bala jumps yet again, on (third) Saturday, continues to attract ample footfalls at multiplexes," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted.