‘Gone too soon’, PM Modi shocked by Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing

It was a shock to almost every Indian as news about Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing filtered through on Sunday afternoon.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment.

Now PM Modi has expressed his shock at the passing in his tweet and said that he leaves behind several memorable performances.

‘Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,’ tweeted PM Modi.

Rajput, who hailed from Bihar, started his career with popular television daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. He was 34.

Apart from PM Modi, several other starts from Indian television and film industry have expressed their shock and grief at the passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput on various social media platforms.

'Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family,' wrote Akshay Kumar in a tweet.

