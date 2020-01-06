‘Good Newwz’ leads Bollywood business in the new year

NEW DELHI : The absence of any major releases in the first week of 2020 has brought good news for comedy drama Good Newwz that had garnered Rs162.10 crore by the end of its second weekend in India. The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer has taken advantage of the holidays, recording close to Rs35 crore in its second weekend alone.

“Good Newwz continues to bring great news. Scores big (close to Rs35 crore) in weekend two. Should trend very well on weekdays. Will cross Rs175 crore in week two. Speeding towards Rs200 crore," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Trade website Box Office India said the Raj Mehta-directed film was doing extraordinary business in East Punjab, having earned around Rs20 crore in nine days. In fact, the film only needs another Rs5 crore (in net collections) to become the top grosser in the circuit which it should manage easily. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are the next best with Rs36 crore in nine days with Delhi alone collecting Rs16.25 crore while Noida was equally strong with Rs5 crore.

The comedy drama is lead actor Kumar’s third superhit in 2019, after Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. While the business of Mission Mangal was led by Mumbai, Mysore and West Bengal, Good Newwz has been finding more appeal in East Punjab and Delhi NCR. Both films have average numbers in mass markets and small towns.

Adarsh added that Good Newwz had also crossed $ 7.5 million in the international arena, having made $7.73 million (Rs55.49 crore) at last count including $3.72 million in the US and Canada, $1.31 million in the UAE and Gulf countries, $885,000 in the UK and $1.11 million in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

Good Newwz has easily crossed the business of the Bollywood release in the week preceding it, Salman Khan’s action comedy Dabangg 3, that has been struggling to cross the Rs140 crore mark. While the film lost much of its business in the first week thanks to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, mixed word-of-mouth thereafter didn’t help either. Box Office India said the film might have earned Rs155-160 crore or slightly more by now had it not been for the chaos, but that is hard to tell given the negative reviews.