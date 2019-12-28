New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer comedy-drama 'Good Newwz' received a good response as it grossed ₹17.56 crore on its opening day.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and said that the movie has packed a solid total for its first-day collection. The flick started gaining speed from the evening shows and multiplexes observed excellent numbers. The analyst expects the business to grow further on Day 2 and 3.

In 'Good Newwz', Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, and Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, in a major goof-up, Akshay and Diljit's sperms are interchanged.

While Akshay and Kareena are shown as a sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabis - outspoken, friendly and fun.

Helmed by Raj Mehta the movie has been bankrolled by Zee Studio.

A review in Mint said "Good Newwz is the lightness needed to round off the year".

