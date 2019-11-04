‘Instagrammers in India are most diverse, represent urban and regional trends’

Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app Instagram is one of the most popular social networks in India with 69 million users, according to Statista. Instagram will reportedly generate more than $15 billion in ad revenue this year, up from $9.1 billion in 2018, according to estimates by research firm e-Marketer, though Facebook doesn’t break out results. Instagram has made a number of product innovations and plans to roll out a shopping feature in India in the future. At the forefront of these product innovations is VP of Product, Instagram, Vishal Shah. On a visit to India, he spoke about Instagram’s plans for India. Edited excerpts:

What are the key growth areas for Instagram in India?

So, we're focused on a few different areas. One, is around creators, people who create content as their primary passion whether it’s for business, a hobby, whatever. We have launched a new initiative - Born on Instagram - to discover creators all across India. This program will showcase creators in big and regional cities, and give them collaboration and mentorship opportunities. This will roll out in 15 cities. The second is businesses. We have seen businesses of all sizes who leverage Instagram to drive awareness, increase customers and share their story amongst a highly engaged audience. So, our focus is how do we enable businesses to best leverage Instagram. So, we are letting businesses in their ads use interactive tools. I believe the future of advertising, especially in Stories, is about interactivity, not just about content consumption. So, that's a second thing that we're focused on. The third is around safety and well being and specifically helping people feel comfortable sharing on Instagram but also tell stories that aren't necessarily always told, especially in mass media via a partnership with Yuvaa, a youth media platform.

What do you think of India as a market for Instagram?

India is an incredibly important market for us where Instagram is gaining strong momentum. Much like Indian culture, passions pursued by Instagrammers here are the most diverse and represent urban and regional trends. This, combined with the way people freely express themselves on the platform, creates an amazing opportunity for creators and businesses both. It also has a growing population of young people who are really excited to engage with their interests and engage with each other. I think the shopping commerce opportunity is fantastic here, a lot of entrepreneurs and small businesses thinking about how best to tell their Story.

When will shopping on Instagram be available in India?

So, we have shopping in India today, where people can link from the pictures or photos of the post or the videos to their website for people to actually purchase them. What we're testing in the US right now and it's in a very small beta is for people to check out and buy directly on Instagram. The reason we are rolling that out very slowly is because of consumer trust. So, if people have a bad experience with even one brand, when they buy directly on Instagram, they're not going to buy from any other brand. And so, it's very important for us to get the integrations rights before we roll out more broadly, not just to other markets, but even to more brands in the US.

Do you see Instagram as the future growth driver for Facebook?

Both platforms are growing. And we've reported this in even most recent earnings, but Instagram is coming from a smaller base and of course growing faster and has been, you know, an important part of the business. We don't break up the numbers. But I do think they serve slightly different needs, which is a good thing. Facebook is a place for you to connect with everyone that you know, it is great for all the relationships that you have. And therefore there's things that we can build on top of that. Instagram, we think of as a place for the people you care the most about your closest friends, the people you want to see all of the updates from not everyone you've ever met. Also, the products have differences that end up manifesting themselves in the way people experience them. So, if one is on Facebook, you are a friend with someone, which means if I'm friends with you, then we're friends with each other. On Instagram, it's asymmetric. What I mean by that is I can follow you. You don't have to follow me, which allows you to decide who you want to be in touch with and who you want to see updates from. That's one key difference. The other is that you don't need your real name your real identity to be on Instagram. You can have whatever account you want. Instagram is is a younger platform, a newer platform, a mobile only platform, which I think is an important part of our DNA. And so I think a bunch of those things contribute to how the platform is evolved as well.

What product innovations are you thinking about and what is the roadmap going forward?

So, two different things. One is, you know, phones keep getting higher quality from a camera perspective and from a bandwidth perspective. So, it's actually letting people express themselves in more rich and amazing ways. So some of the things that we've built to help people express themselves are things like our Augmented Reality platform called Spark that we do in partnership with Facebook, where people can use these AR filters. We're also thinking about ways that visually people can express and go deep with their interests. So one is around IGTV and some of the work we're doing to help people consume long form video content, but also in shopping and thinking about ways in which people can use Instagram to be inspired by the latest brands or designers, to learn more about those products and to potentially even purchase them if they want.