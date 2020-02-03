New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan’s comedy drama Jawaani Jaaneman enjoyed a decent opening weekend of Rs. 12.83 crore, with multiplexes and urban centres driving the business. The film that had started slow with ₹3 crore on Friday grew by 50% to ₹4.50 crore on Saturday.

“Jawaani Jaaneman puts up a decent total (opening weekend). Trends well on day two and three. Multiplexes (urban centres) driving its business. Mass circuits ordinary/weak. Day four (Monday) business will be decider," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Trade website Box Office India said the Nitin Kakkar directed film set in London that is centered on a middle-aged man who suddenly discovers he has a daughter, easily opened much better than Khan’s last solo release, Laal Kaptaan that had made around Rs. 50 lakh on day one and Rs. 1.70 crore by the end of its opening weekend. But given that it is trending similar to Khan’s release before that, Bazaar that had earned Rs. 3.07 crore on its first day and Rs. 11.93 crore over its opening weekend, the coming weekdays are crucial. Bazaar had slipped over the course of the week and ended its box office run with an unimpressive Rs. 24.77 crore.

The other new releases of the week, Himesh Reshammiya-starrer Happy Hardy and Heer (Rs. 8-10 lakh), biographical drama Gul Makai (Rs. 4-5 lakh) and Hollywood flicks Jojo Rabbit (Rs. 12-15 lakh) and Bad Boys for Life (Rs. 1-1.11 crore ) barely managed to scrape through their opening day.

Meanwhile, the big blockbuster of the season is Ajay Devgn’s period war drama Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, incidentally also co-starring Khan as the antagonist, that had crossed the Rs. 250 crore mark at last count. The film continues to break records in the Mumbai circuit thanks to its narrative centered on the Maratha empire, having made Rs. 125 crore there at last count, which is at least Rs. 20 crore more than any other Hindi film has ever earned in the territory. Trade experts expect the Om Raut directed film to inch towards the Rs. 275 crore mark soon.

“Tanhaji flies past the Rs. 250 crore mark. Continues its stronghold despite competition from multiple films. Remarkable growth on (fourth) Saturday and Sunday increases its chances of hitting Rs. 275 crore (in week four)," Adarsh said.

