New Delhi: After starting slow, Yash Raj Films’ action thriller Mardaani 2 grew over the weekend to take its three-day total to almost ₹17 crore. The Rani Mukerji-starrer that had only earned ₹3.75 crore on Friday jumped around 75% on Saturday, much higher than the 50-60% expected by trade experts.

“Mardaani 2 is unstoppable on day two. Witnesses fantastic growth, despite stiff competition from new (Jumanji: The Next Level) plus holdover (Pati Patni Aur Woh) titles. Trending better than Rani’s last two films: Mardaani and Hichki," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted.

The film that is timely, given the recent horrific rape incident in Hyderabad and the spate of crimes against women, is centered around a cop tracking a serial rapist in the city of Kota, who brutalizes and murders his victims. The film has beaten the opening weekend numbers of Mukerji’s previous two releases—Mardaani that had made ₹14.44 crore in 2014 and Hichki that had earned ₹15.35 crore in 2018.

Trade website Box Office India said the final fate of the film will only be determined by the business on weekdays but the Saturday trend is enough to make it a success. The plus for the film is West Bengal where it picked up ₹30 lakh on Friday which is excellent, almost as high as East Punjab, a much bigger territory. The other market it has done well is Maharashtra, pretty much following the trend of the previous installment with Mumbai alone bringing in ₹1.35 crore. The mass centres of West Bengal and Maharashtra are pretty decent with multiplexes in these pockets driving the film.

The Hindi film, however, has been beaten by Hollywood offering Jumanji: The Next Level that is looking at a weekend of ₹25 crore. The fantasy adventure comedy is easily the best performing film this weekend beating not just Mardaani 2 but also the other two, smaller Hindi movies, The Body and Mudda 370 J&K that had collected ₹1.3 crore and ₹20 lakh at last count.

“Jumanji: The Next Level goes on an overdrive on day two. Records superb growth. Kids and families are patronising the film big time," Adarsh tweeted about the film that has released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu apart from English.

Meanwhile, the big hit of the month is last week’s comedy drama Pati Patni Aur Woh that had made ₹69 crore at last count and is looking at lifetime box office collections of ₹75 crore though it may not cross the ₹88 crore numbers of lead actor Kartik Aaryan’s last release Luka Chuppi.