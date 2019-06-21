NEW DELHI: Romantic action drama Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a totally redundant reiteration of the tale of a young orthopaedic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive rampage when the medical college junior he loves is prevented from marrying him, says NDTV. Every shot, every scene, every camera angle and every line from the original Telugu film Arjun Reddy has been replicated, leaving one wondering why the director felt the need to mount a separate Hindi version in the first place. In any case, Kabir Singh is a hugely problematic film. The bloated, overlong love story seeks to lend a veneer of normality to acts of dreadful delinquency and sickening misogyny by painting an empathetic portrait of a wayward doctor who lets heartbreak get the better of him.

Arjun Reddy shows us vulnerability, and that’s the only way he keeps us with him; says The Indian Express, Kabir Singh is all flourish, mostly surface. You see him going through the motions, but you never really feel for him. And that, right there, is the problem: not enough pay off for three hours of pain. Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar.

Romantic comedy Fastey Fasaatey starring Arpit Chaudhary and Karishma Sharma and directed by Amit Agarwal is predictable and the punchlines sound like extensions of some of the popular one-liners from other romcoms in the past, says The Times Of India. The effort is honest but the plotline of Fastey Fasaatey is lost in transition. This trap is far too common for anyone to fall for.

Comedy drama The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir starring Dhanush and Erin Moriarty directed by Ken Scott is actually quite an ordinary trip, says Scroll. The bar is set low in the movie that bases its humour on broad Indian and continental stereotypes. The 109-minute movie is good at setting up moments with potential, only to squander them with limp humour and indifferent characterisation.

For Hollywood fans, American animation comedy Toy Story 4 directed by Josh Cooley featuring voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts and Tony Hale comes to India this week. A diverting, visually dazzling concoction of wily schemes and daring adventures, says The Washington Post, Toy Story 4 achieves something that eludes most sequels, especially this far into a series: a near-perfect balance between familiarity and novelty, action and emotion, and joyful hellos and more bittersweet goodbyes.

Happily, Toy Story 4 works — partly because it didn’t just try to replicate Toy Story 3. Instead, it’s an adventurous romp with characters we’ve known and loved for more than two decades, while adding a new dimension of exploring what is a toy’s purpose.

English-language French action thriller Anna directed by Luc Besson starring Sasha Luss is a lifeless and instantly forgettable spy flick whose lead, shows zero promise as a movie star, says The Hollywood Reporter. Unpicky genre fans may turn out on opening weekend, but older moviegoers in search of thrills they found in La Femme Nikita or The Professional should probably turn to another flavor of '90s nostalgia instead, and buy a ticket to Toy Story 4.

Telugu comedy thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya starring Darbha Appaji Ambarisha and Naveen Polishetty and directed by Swaroop RSJ is fun and seriousness in equal measure, says mirchi9. If you are in the mood to watch something different from usual fare, this is the movie to pick.

Telugu biographical drama Mallesham starring Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Ananya Nagalla and directed by Raj R is a heart-warming portrayal of tenacity and triumph, says The Hindu. In just over two hours, Mallesham highlights the plight of women in the handloom belt. Weaver suicides are discussed. It could have easily become a weepy tale, but the film underlines the need for hope even in the darkest hour.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Tamil action drama Sindhubaadh, Tamil adventure comedy Thumbaa, Telugu films 1st Rank Raju, Gajendrudu, Voter and Special- The Story of a Mind Reader, Kannada movies Haftha, Saarvajanikaralli Vinanthi and Krishna Garments, Malayalam movies And The Oskar Goes To and Vakathirivu, Marathi action drama Bandishala and Bengali romantic comedy Bibaho Obhijaan.