‘Mardaani 2,’ ‘Jumanji’ grow over the weekend

New Delhi: After starting slow on Friday, both crime thriller Mardaani 2 and Hollywood action adventure Jumanji: The Next Level have managed to grow over the weekend, making ₹10 crore and ₹14.50 crore respectively at last count.

“Mardaani 2 witnesses stronger occupancy post 3 pm shows, after a lukewarm takeoff in morning. Multiplexes are dominating. Riding on super-strong word of mouth plus tremendous critical acclaim, the footfalls should multiply on day two and three," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

“Hollywood dominates yet again. Jumanji: The Next Level embarks on an impressive start. Bigger start than its prequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," he added.

Trade website Box Office India had earlier predicted that Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 would pick up Saturday onwards given that it’s a multiplex film and audiences in the metros usually go in big numbers over the weekend. The plus for the film is West Bengal where it picked up ₹30 lakh on Friday which is excellent, almost as high as East Punjab, a much bigger territory. The other market it has done well is Maharashtra, pretty much following the trend of the previous instalment with Mumbai alone bringing in ₹1.35 crore. The mass centres of West Bengal and Maharashtra are pretty decent with multiplexes in these pockets driving the film.

Mardaani 2, however, was beaten by Jumanji on the first day when the Hollywood flick collected ₹5.25 crore also taking over from its previous instalment Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle that had released in 2017.