‘Marjaavaan’ opens well while ‘Bala’ sustains over weekend

NEW DELHI : Romantic action drama Marjaavaan has held well over its opening weekend despite the negative reviews, looking at a healthy three-day figure of around Rs. 23.50 crore. Trade website Box Office India said the Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria-starrer jumped by almost 35% on Sunday as compared to Saturday, especially in small towns and mass circuits.

“Marjaavaan jumps on day three. Healthy weekend. Finds patronage from mass markets. Large chunk of business from single screens. Multiplexes of tier-two and tier-three cities better. Monday business is decider," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The Milap Milan Zhaveri directed film has done extremely well in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with the latter collecting almost Rs. 40 lakh on day one while the total Delhi UP circuit earnings stood at Rs. 1.80 crore despite low numbers in Delhi and Noida. The other circuits to do well were Central India and the Nizam region, both collecting Rs. 45 lakh each on the first day.

The other releases of the week did not begin business on the same note with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty-starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor earning Rs. 30 lakh on Friday and Hollywood offerings Ford v Ferrari and Charlie’s Angels collecting Rs. 75-80 lakh and Rs. 50-55 lakh on day one respectively.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy drama Bala held well over its second weekend, making Rs. 79.50 crore at last count. Box Office India said the collections of the Amar Kaushik directed film on the second Saturday were just Rs. 50 lakh less than the new release Marjaawaan as Saturday is the best day for the bigger multiplexes and the film is performing best in these locations, across cities like Delhi and Dehradun.

“Bala dominates multiplexes. Witnesses turnaround on (second) Saturday and Sunday. Should hit Rs. 100 crore in third weekend," Adarsh had tweeted adding that the film will be the third Rs. 100 crore grosser for Khurrana and lead actor Yami Gautam and the second for Bhumi Pednekar.

Box Office India pointed out that the film is unlikely to touch the collections of Khurrana’s previous hits, Dream Girl (Rs. 139.31 crore) and Badhaai Ho (Rs. 134.46 crore). The target will probably be to finish in the range of films like Raazi (Rs. 122.39 crore) and Stree (Rs. 124.56 crore) though that will not be easy given the flow of releases in the next few weeks.