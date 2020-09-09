Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a civic official said. The 33-year-old actor, who is scheduled to reach in the city later in the day, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena

The demolition work began shortly after 11 am, the official told PTI. Earlier in the day, the BMC posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing her of the action being taken by the civic body, he said.

The demolition work began shortly after 11 am, the official told PTI. Earlier in the day, the BMC posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing her of the action being taken by the civic body, he said.

A BMC team reached the bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations made sans the civic body's approval.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now," Kangana tweeted, soon after the demolition work began. She also posted photos of BMC staff engaged in the demolition work.

She further added that there is no illegal construction her house. "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like," Kangana tweeted.

Trouble has mounted for Kangana as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said the police will probe allegations that she took drugs, while alterations made at her bungalow came under the civic body's scanner.

Ranaut had recently said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

