‘Neerja’ director Ram Madhvani launches production house

New Delhi: Advertising veteran and film director Ram Madhvani has launched his own production house, Ram Madhvani Films, which will back feature films, web series and short films. Madhvani is best known for biographical drama "Neerja", starring Sonam Kapoor, on the life of slain air hostess Neerja Bhanot, which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

“Ram Madhvani Films has been established with the need of telling various stories through feature films, web shows, and short films. We are looking forward to collaborate with versatile writers, showrunners, directors and producers, especially in the long format area. We intend to bring the best work forward and entertain the audience," Madhvani said in a statement.

He is currently co-producing and co-directing the Hotstar Special Aarya starring Sushmita Sen while he continues his work on commercials.

Madhvani is credited for creating some of the most memorable commercials in his long career, including Happydent for which he was awarded the Silver Lion at the Cannes Festival in 2006 and Airtel's 'Har ek friend zaroori hota hai' campaign. He made his directorial debut with the English language film Let’s Talk in 2002 besides directing music videos such as those for Bheja Kum in Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par and the official theme song for the actor’s TV series Satyamev Jayate. Madhvani has also directed a documentary called Everlasting Light and a short film - This Bloody Line for the India Today publication on the occasion of India celebrating 70 years of independence.

