‘Neerja’ director Ram Madhvani launches production house

Madhvani is credited for creating some of the most memorable commercials in his long career, including Happydent for which he was awarded the Silver Lion at the Cannes Festival in 2006 and Airtel's 'Har ek friend zaroori hota hai' campaign. He made his directorial debut with the English language film Let’s Talk in 2002 besides directing music videos such as those for Bheja Kum in Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par and the official theme song for the actor’s TV series Satyamev Jayate. Madhvani has also directed a documentary called Everlasting Light and a short film - This Bloody Line for the India Today publication on the occasion of India celebrating 70 years of independence.