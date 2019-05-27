‘PM Narendra Modi’ opens dull despite election hype

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic win in the Lok Sabha elections last week has not resulted in impressive box office collections for his biopic. PM Narendra Modi, the film has made a paltry ₹9.60 crore across India over the weekend with ₹2.35 crore on opening day Friday, only a day after the election results.

“PM Narendra Modi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as day one progressed. Evening shows witnessed better occupancy," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Friday. To be sure, the film that had to postpone its April release thanks to orders from the Election Commission during the election period, has been gung-ho about marketing, with its posters carrying taglines like ‘Aa rahe hain dobara PM Narendra Modi, ab koi rok nahi sakta.’

Trade website Box Office India said the film was performing better in some Hindi-speaking mass circuits while metros aren’t as strong. The only consolation for the Vivek Oberoi-starrer is that it is doing marginally better than the other Bollywood offering this week, Arjun Kapoor’s action thriller India’s Most Wanted which has made about ₹7.35 crore over the same period.

The big winner this week has been Hollywood musical fantasy Aladdin that has done better than both local offerings, raking in about ₹17.85 crore over three days, and earning more on its first day than the two Bollywood movies put together. Box Office India said the film has significant appeal for kids and families especially in the multiplexes. It is doing particularly well in the south with territories like Nizam and Andhra Pradesh, Mysore and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu putting up good numbers.

“Aladdin dominates. Emerges the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the business of new films and holdover titles," Adarsh had tweeted on Friday about the film that has benefited from summer vacations and family-friendly content and has released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu besides English.



