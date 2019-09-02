‘Saaho’ sees record opening weekend

New Delhi: Despite mixed reviews, action thriller Saaho witnessed a stupendous opening weekend of around ₹80 crore for its Hindi version alone. The Prabhas-starrer that released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, besides Hindi, is eyeing the ₹200 crore mark across languages in domestic collections, according to trade website Box Office India.

“Saaho is outstanding on day two. Brand Prabhas, who enjoys pan-India popularity, is attracting moviegoers in large numbers. Eyes a ₹70 crore plus weekend and a fantastic three-day total," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

Box Office India said at ₹29-30 crore, the Hindi version of the film had the best Sunday of the year so far, beating the likes of hits such as Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal and Bharat. The ₹80 crore figure by the Hindi version is the second highest opening weekend as far as Bollywood numbers go, only behind Bharat’s ₹144 crore, which was anyway released on a Wednesday and had enjoyed an extended weekend.

Earlier, the Sujeeth-directed film had crossed the ₹100 crore mark across languages in gross box office collections on day one itself, the second film ever after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to do so. Though a good ₹50 crore short of the blockbuster war epic, its opening day earnings were nearly ₹30 crore higher than Rajinikanth’s science fiction flick 2.0 that had also released across multiple languages.

The ₹24 crore first day numbers for the Hindi version had come despite delayed delivery of prints on Friday to certain territories like Maharashtra and Gujarat which had to cancel a couple of shows. The pre-release ticket sales for Hindi stood at around ₹8.5 crore.

Box Office India further reported the film has done excellent business in all circuits and even in north India with east Punjab recording over ₹8 crore and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh bringing in ₹17.50 crore. Bihar and Odisha are also showing extraordinary numbers, some breaking records. In Odisha, it is only lagging behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and in Bihar behind Baahubali and Tiger Zinda Hai.