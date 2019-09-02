A still from Saaho
A still from Saaho

‘Saaho’ sees record opening weekend

1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2019, 11:34 AM IST Lata Jha

  • Box Office India said at 29-30 crore, the Hindi version of Saaho had the best Sunday of the year so far
  • The pre-release ticket sales for Hindi stood at around 8.5 crore

New Delhi: Despite mixed reviews, action thriller Saaho witnessed a stupendous opening weekend of around 80 crore for its Hindi version alone. The Prabhas-starrer that released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, besides Hindi, is eyeing the 200 crore mark across languages in domestic collections, according to trade website Box Office India.

Saaho is outstanding on day two. Brand Prabhas, who enjoys pan-India popularity, is attracting moviegoers in large numbers. Eyes a 70 crore plus weekend and a fantastic three-day total," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

Box Office India said at 29-30 crore, the Hindi version of the film had the best Sunday of the year so far, beating the likes of hits such as Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal and Bharat. The 80 crore figure by the Hindi version is the second highest opening weekend as far as Bollywood numbers go, only behind Bharat’s 144 crore, which was anyway released on a Wednesday and had enjoyed an extended weekend.

Earlier, the Sujeeth-directed film had crossed the 100 crore mark across languages in gross box office collections on day one itself, the second film ever after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to do so. Though a good 50 crore short of the blockbuster war epic, its opening day earnings were nearly 30 crore higher than Rajinikanth’s science fiction flick 2.0 that had also released across multiple languages.

The 24 crore first day numbers for the Hindi version had come despite delayed delivery of prints on Friday to certain territories like Maharashtra and Gujarat which had to cancel a couple of shows. The pre-release ticket sales for Hindi stood at around 8.5 crore.

Box Office India further reported the film has done excellent business in all circuits and even in north India with east Punjab recording over 8 crore and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh bringing in 17.50 crore. Bihar and Odisha are also showing extraordinary numbers, some breaking records. In Odisha, it is only lagging behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and in Bihar behind Baahubali and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue