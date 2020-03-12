NEW DELHI : As cinema halls across various states shut down as per government directives, Bollywood has taken the first step to addressing the threat of coronavirus in India. Producers Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have announced the postponement of their action drama Sooryavanshi from its scheduled 24 March date.

“Due to the recent outburst of COVID-19, we the makers have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience," a statement from the makers said.

States like Delhi and Kerala have shut all operations including educational institutions and cinema halls, in an effort to deal with the corona threat.

Corona, until recently, was being considered a metro, urban phenomenon with last week’s release, Baaghi 3, bringing good returns from small towns and mass centres. The shutting down of operations and theatres altogether, however, makes the release of all scheduled films, pointless. Bollywood currently awaits the release of comedy drama Angrezi Medium this Friday that is expected to make nearly 75% of its earnings from metros and multiplexes.

