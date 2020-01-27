‘Street Dancer 3D’ beats ‘Panga’ over Republic Day weekend

NEW DELHI : Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s musical drama Street Dancer 3D minted around Rs39 crore over its opening weekend, easily beating the competing release of the week, Kangana Ranaut’s Panga that has made close to Rs12 crore.

“Street Dancer 3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend. Saw an upswing on day three, aided by holiday. Strong in mass belt. Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

“Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word-of-mouth. Business escalated on day two, but the jump was missing on day three. Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing," Adarsh added.

Trade website Box Office India said the Rs. 16-17 crore Sunday collections of Street Dancer could have been even higher, given that it was a national holiday but small towns, single screens and massy centres are not doing as well as they should. The film has been particularly hit by Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior across Mumbai, central India and the Nizam / Andhra Pradesh region. Especially considering it’s a youth film, the Remo D’Souza directed venture had surely started on a backfoot, with low collections of Rs. 9.50 crore on day one.

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga that narrates the story of a mother who has given up her dreams of becoming a kabaddi player but decides to make a comeback, started even lower than Street Dancer on Friday, collecting just Rs2 crore. However, aided by positive word-of-mouth, the film jumped by 110% on Saturday though the overall numbers still remain low. Box Office India said the Ranaut-starrer does not have a chance of working outside the big multiplexes. At Rs4.25 crore, Panga’s Saturday numbers were even lower than the first day figures of Chhapaak (Rs4.46 crore), another recent film headlined by a female star that released this month and was expected to grow over its opening weekend.

The big blockbuster of the month, without doubt, is Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior that is looking at overall collections of Rs218 crore after the third weekend. The film that is doing extraordinary business in Maharashtra, is likely to cross the Rs250 crore mark, according to Box Office India and may even touch Rs275 crore.

“Tanhaji crosses Rs. 200 crore, shows no signs of fatigue. Continues to score, despite reduction of screens and shows, plus two prominent films hitting the marketplace," Adarsh had tweeted.

