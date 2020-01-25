'Tanhaji' breaks into 200-cr club, becomes Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn-fronted "Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero" has become the first film of 2020 to cross ₹200 crore mark at the box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

The Om Raut-directed period action drama, based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army, opened countrywide on January 10.

In a statement, the makers said "Tanhaji..." earned ₹5.38 crore on Friday that took its collection to a total of ₹202.83 crore.

Devgn took to Twitter to express gratitude to the fans for making his 100th release a "blockbuster hit".

"Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020," he tweeted.

"#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Kajol, who plays Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanhaji, also celebrated the film's feat in a post on Instagram.

"Thank you for ₹200 crores people .... waiting with my hands clasped for 250 now," she wrote.

The movie also features Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Saif thanked Ajay for giving him one of the "best" characters of his career.

"So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film. Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best. God bless Om Raut , kumarji, ADF films and the memory of subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj," the actor said in a statement

