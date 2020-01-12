NEW DELHI : Ajay Devgn’s period action drama Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior has taken its two-day total to Rs34.50 crore, easily beating the other Bollywood offering of the week, Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak that has only earned around Rs10.50 crore.

“Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on day one. Business grew rapidly from post-noon onwards. Excellent in Maharashtra (Mumbai, parts of Central Province and Nizam circuits). Glowing word-of-mouth should ensure solid growth on day two and three," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

“Chhapaak is ordinary on day one. Collects well at select high-end multiplexes. Business in tier-two and three cities and also mass circuits is way below the mark. Growth on day two and three crucial for a respectable weekend total," he had added.

Trade website Box Office India said Tanhaji had shown huge 60-70% growth in territories where it performed low on Friday, such as East Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, or West Bengal. Mumbai has also shown an upward trend as Gujarat and Saurashtra went up 65% though in Maharashtra the growth is less--around 30% as it opened strongly there.

The film co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol is posting extremely healthy numbers given that it has had a wide release in nearly 4,000 screens across the country.

Box Office India said the 35-40% growth on Saturday for Chhapaak meant it is trending much lower than Tanhaji and has not found acceptance despite word-of-mouth post the first day. While the Meghna Gulzar directed film has less than half the screens of Tanhaji, it has managed to eat into the bigger film’s business in territories like West Bengal, Mysore and parts of the north.