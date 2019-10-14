‘The Sky Is Pink’ opens poor while ‘War,’ ‘Joker’ sustain

New Delhi: Director Shonali Bose’s biographical family drama The Sky Is Pink opened to unimpressive box office collection, having made ₹6.5 crore at last count over the weekend. Trade website Box Office India pointed out that the film showed a good 60% growth from Rs. 2.5 crore first-day earnings, but needed to double up to show more substantial rise. It is similar in genre and trending to Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released earlier this year, a film dealing with homosexuality targeted at multiplex audiences.

In fact, the Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar-starrer opened even lower than Chopra’s last Bollywood release, Jai Gangaajal, which had made Rs. 4.48 crore on its first day in 2016.

The big blockbuster of the season, quite clearly, is Yash Raj Films’ action thriller War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff that earned ₹244 crore at last count, beating war epic Uri: The Surgical Strike released this January, to become the second-highest grosser of the year. It is now aiming to cross the figures of the highest grosser of the year currently, romantic drama Kabir Singh, which made Rs. 276.34 crore.

“War flies high yet again. Business shows a big upturn on (second) Saturday, making its journey to ₹300 crore a surety," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh adding that the film will continue to hold strong till the Diwali weekend later this month, which will see the clash of ensemble comedy Housefull 4, comedy drama Made In China and sports drama Saand Ki Aankh.

By the end of its first week, War had crossed the $ 9 million mark in the international arena, making $9.090 million ( ₹64.47 crore) overall including $2.775 million in the US and Canada, $3.420 million in the UAE and Gulf, $600,000 in the UK and $2.295 million in the rest of the world. It has already emerged as Roshan’s highest grosser in North America, beating hits like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bang Bang, Super 30, Jodhaa Akbar, Krrish 3 and Agneepath.

Meanwhile, Hollywood psychological thriller Joker is also holding well in India, having made ₹44.50 crore at last count. This despite the fact that the film has only released in English and has no local dubbed versions to offer.