‘War’ records highest opening weekend of 2019

Yash Raj Films’ action thriller War has recorded the highest opening weekend of 2019, making around ₹158 crore over five days. Trade website Box Office India said the film has beaten the extended weekend earnings of Salman Khan’s Bharat that had earned around ₹140 crore.

“War is firing on all cylinders at the box office. Metros, mass belt, tier-two, tier-three cities - Warwitnesses massive growth on day four (Saturday). Will put up superb numbers today (Sunday) as well. Trending better than Bharat, which also enjoyed a five-day extended weekend," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

Adarsh added that the march over Bharat had happened despite lower screen count for War, and that business should grow further on Tuesday, which is a holiday for Dussehra. Business on Wednesday is pivotal, since the trending will demonstrate how strongly the film sustains till Diwali, until when there is no opposition. Ensemble comedy Housefull 4, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and comedy drama Made In China clash at the box office for the big Diwali weekend.

Trade website Box Office India said the film recorded the highest Sunday of the year at ₹35.5-36 crore, beating the ₹30 crore collections of the Hindi version of action thriller Saaho, which is nearly a 30% growth compared to Saturday. The extended holiday weekend has already ensured that the film is a bonafide hit and has crossed the figures of movies like Kesari ( ₹151.87 crore), Total Dhamaal (Rs150.07 crore), Saaho ( ₹148.29 crore) and Super 30 ( ₹147 crore) in just five days.

To be sure, the Siddharth Anand directed film will cash in on the Dusshera holiday on Monday evening and Tuesday, by which time it should also emerge as the highest net grosser of lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Ticket prices should go down to normal rates on Monday but will be back to weekend rates on Tuesday for the Dusshera holiday.

The other big release of the week, multilingual period drama Syeraa Narasimha Reddy, has also set the cash registers ringing, having released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema estimated its four-day gross to ₹158 crore including ₹8 crore (Hindi), ₹15 crore (Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam), ₹95 crore (Telugu) and ₹20 crore in Karnataka and overseas markets respectively.

The Hollywood release of the week, psychological thriller Joker, is also finding appeal among English-speaking audiences in the multiplexes. The film had made ₹17.50 crore at last count, according to Box Office India.