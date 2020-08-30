As soon as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made the pregnancy announcement through a Twitter post, there was a deluge of comments congratulating the couple. The dairy brand Amul came up with an adorable wish for the couple. In the photo, the couple was seen posing together while Anushka flaunts her baby bump, Virat Kohli was seen holding a bat with a picture of teddy bear on it. “Weerushka on the Way! Butter for beta or beti." Amul captioned the post.

Take a look at the post here:

Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to welcome her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli in January 2021. The Indian skipper and his wife took to Twitter to make the announcement as they shared a picture of themselves. The couple broke the news with an adorable picture in which Anushka is flaunting her baby bump, while the Indian skipper is standing behind her.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," the couple wrote in their individual captions indicating that Anushka is about four months pregnant.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020





Even Zomato extended their good wishes to the power couple.“It’s suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service," wrote the company on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the celebrity couple celebrated their pregnancy with Kohli's teammates from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in Dubai. In a video clip shared on the official Instagram account of the IPL team, captain Kohli is seen marking the special occasion by cutting a fresh fruit cake with his actor wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Italy's Tuscany. On the work front, Anushka has been busy with her production ventures - Amazon web-series Paatal Lok, and Netflix film Bulbbul. Meanwhile, cricketer Virat Kohli is all set for the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to take off on September 19.





