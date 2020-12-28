‘Wonder Woman’ draws $16.7 million as viewers opt to stream

Normally, hot new movies show exclusively on the big screen for up to 90 days before they’re marketed for rental and purchase. Warner Bros. and theater chains hashed out a new agreement for “Wonder Woman." In exchange for allowing the film to also open the same day on HBO Max, theaters will get a bigger cut of ticket sales, which they share with studios. In the future, all movies will be probably subject to such individual negotiations, both cinema and studio executives have said.