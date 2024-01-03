12th Fail: Within 3 days of OTT release, Manoj Kumar Sharma's biopic becomes Disney+ Hotstar’s most-watched film of 2023
Disney+ Hotstar's Gaurav Banerjee says 12th Fail has been doing ‘phenomenally well’ on the platform, connecting powerfully with viewers.
12th Fail, directed by legendary Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has become a rage since its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29. The movie, made with around ₹20 crore, minted ₹66.5 crore worldwide in its 52 days of theatrical run, as per Sacnilk. Actor Vikrant Massey plays the protagonist Manoj Kumar Sharma. The story deals with Sharma’s rise to becoming an IPS officer from being a “12th fail".
Other popular Hindi movies on Disney+ Hotstar of the year included Gaslight, Gulmohar, Apurva, IB71 and The Vaccine War.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!