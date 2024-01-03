12th Fail, directed by legendary Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has become a rage since its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29. The movie, made with around ₹20 crore, minted ₹66.5 crore worldwide in its 52 days of theatrical run, as per Sacnilk. Actor Vikrant Massey plays the protagonist Manoj Kumar Sharma. The story deals with Sharma’s rise to becoming an IPS officer from being a “12th fail". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie, despite having restricted promotion during its theatrical release, became massively successful at the Box Office, thanks to highly-positive word-of-mouth. However, not many people could watch the movie as it was released in a limited number of theatres, around 600 screens. The movie’s OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar made it accessible to millions of viewers who had been eager to watch it.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend The numbers say it all! The movie became the most-watched film of 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar within just three days of its release on the platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

12th Fail doing ‘phenomenally well’ Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, has told LiveMint that the movie has been doing “phenomenally well" on the OTT platform.

“within three days of its launch on the platform, it has emerged as the most-watched film of 2023. Our viewers have connected unbelievably powerfully with the vision of an iconic Indian storytelling legend, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. His sincerity and boldness are shining through, and we are thrilled with how much our fans are excited about this tale from the heartland, which has been told with so much heart!" Banerjee said during an exclusive interaction.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey reveals '12th Fail' submitted for Oscars 2024 as independent entry “12th Fail brings to light a powerful tale of the struggles and triumphs of an individual while unveiling an inspiring true story," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other popular Hindi movies on Disney+ Hotstar of the year included Gaslight, Gulmohar, Apurva, IB71 and The Vaccine War.

