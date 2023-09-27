'2018' is India's official entry to Oscars 2024: All you need to know

Malayalam movie, 2018-Everyone is a Hero, based on Kerala floods, selected as India's official entry for Academy Awards 2024.

As a reflection of the big picture of drawbacks of climate change, Malayalam movie, 2018, based on Kerala floods, is selected as India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2024, the Film and Federation of India announced on Wednesday.

The multi-starrer movie is directed by directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and revolves around the story of survival of people during the devastating floods in the state.

The movie was picked up for its relevant theme on climate change and the travails of people and the flawed concept of development understood by the society, said Girish Kasarvalli, chairman of the selection committee for the movie, reported PTI.

Here are the important things to know about 2018- Everyone is a hero -The movie had to compete with more than 20 films to emerge as the winner for the nomination.

-Other movies in the race were, The Kerala Story (Hindi), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (Hindi), Balagam (Telugu),Vaalvi (Marathi), Baaplyok (Marathi) and August 16, 1947 (Tamil)

-All the movies were screened in front of the 16-member selection committee led by Kasaravalli.

-The movie stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Tanvi Ram and Aparna Balamurali.

