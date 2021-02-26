2021 readying for mythologies on screen

NEW DELHI: Film producer Vashu Bhagnani has added to Bollywood’s love for mythologicals with the latest announcement of his take on the Mahabharat, in a multilingual project titled Suryaputra Mahavir Karna. Poet and Aam Aadmi Party member Kumar Vishwas will pen the dialogues and lyrics of the film, Bhagnani's production house Pooja Entertainment said in a statement.

A clutch of mythological films is on the cards this year in Hindi cinema.

Also Read | The limits to India’s privatization push

Around Diwali, A-lister Akshay Kumar had unveiled his plan to work in a movie called Ram Setu that he said would be an attempt to ‘keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come.’

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani also has a film coming up titled Ayodhya Ki Katha based on Lord Ram. Baahubali actor Prabhas will be seen in a film called Adipurush, reportedly based on the Ramayana that will see him play the protagonist with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. These mythological tales have transcended generations in their appeal, said filmmakers.

Mythology was a Bollywood favourite years ago with films like Ram Rajya (1943), Mahabharat (1965) and Jai Santoshi Maa (1975), the last being a blockbuster hit. Indian television audiences have also lapped up Ramayana and Mahabharat serials on Doordarshan in the 1980s.

This kind of Indian storytelling that blends mythology with history is what generations have grown up on across classes and it plays a very important role in our lives, making it a genre that only grows stronger with time, filmmakers say. The advantage of mythologicals is their grand appeal, possibly enhanced with visual effects and technology, a kind of storytelling technique that has come to the fore since the success of the Baahubali franchise, itself a re-telling of the Mahabharat and is a huge driver in bringing people to theatres and necessitating big-screen experiences.

Bollywood’s intent to tap into the wider cultural, nationalist sentiment brewing in India has been evident for a while now. Former censor board chief Nihalani had announced his film a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya last August to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple.

Hindi cinema has also more than embraced the surge in nationalism with films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs.269 crore), Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs. 244 crore), and a host of political biopics in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via