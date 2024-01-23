2024 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list here
The nominations for 23 categories of the 96th Academy Awards were unveiled Tuesday, with "Oppenheime" —directed by Christopher Nolan—leading the way with 13 nods, including the best picture. "Oppenheime" was followed by "Poor Things," a female-focused take on the Frankenstein myth, with 11, and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" on 10. "Barbie," had to settle for eight nods.