2024 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list here

The nominations for 23 categories of the 96th Academy Awards were unveiled Tuesday, with "Oppenheime" —directed by Christopher Nolan—leading the way with 13 nods, including the best picture. "Oppenheime" was followed by "Poor Things," a female-focused take on the Frankenstein myth, with 11, and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" on 10. "Barbie," had to settle for eight nods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The nominations were announced by Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

The upcoming Oscar awards will also have an Indian connection with Nisha Pahuja's ‘To Kill a Tiger’ nominated for the best documentary feature. The movie is set in a small Indian village and follows Ranjit's uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter after she was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer gets 13 nominations, Ryan Gosling in contention for Barbie The 96th Oscars will be held on March 10, 2025, with Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host, with the ceremony moved up an hour, to 7 pm Eastern.

Nominees for the 96th Academy Awards, announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California:

Best Picture: “American Fiction", “Anatomy of a Fall", “Barbie", “The Holdovers", “Killers of the Flower Moon", “Maestro", “Oppenheimer", “Past Lives", “Poor Things", “The Zone of Interest" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Director: Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress: Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actor: Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), America Ferrera (Barbie), Jodie Foster (Nyad), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Original Screenplay: “Anatomy of a Fall", “The Holdovers", “Maestro", “May December", “Past Lives", “Best Ada"

Best Adapted Screenplay “American Fiction", “Barbie", “Oppenheimer", “Poor Things", “The Zone of Interest" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Animated Feature: The Boy and the Heron", “Elemental", “Nimona", “Robot Dreams", “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Best International Feature: “Io Capitano", “Perfect Days", “Society of the Snow", “The Teachers' Lounge", “The Zone of Interest"

Best Documentary Feature: “Bobi Wine: The People's President", “The Eternal Memory", “Four Daughters", “To Kill a Tiger", “20 Days in Mariupol" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Documentary Short: “The ABCs of Book Banning", “The Barber of Little Rock", “Island in Between", “The Last Repair Shop", “Nai Nai & Wai Po"

Best Live-Action Short: “The After", “Invincible", “Knight of Fortune Red", “White, and Blue," “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Best Animated Short: “Letter to a Pig", “Ninety-Five Senses", “Our Uniform", “Pachyderme" and “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Original Score: Laura Karpman (American Fiction), John Williams (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer), Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things)

Best Original Song: "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, music and lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony, music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhaze (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, music and lyric by Scott George

What Was I Made For? from Barbie, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell Best Sound: “The Creator", “Maestro", “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One", “Oppenheimer", “The Zone of Interest"

Best Production Design: “Barbie", “Killers of the Flower Moon", “Napoleon", “Oppenheimer", and “Poor Things" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Cinematography: “El Conde", “Killers of the Flower Moon", “Maestro", “Oppenheimer" and “Poor Things"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Golda", “Maestro", “Oppenheimer", “Poor Things", and “Society of the Snow"

Best Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran (Barbie), Jacqueline West (Killers of the Flower Moon), Janty Yates and Dave Crossman (Napoleon), Ellen Mirojnick (Oppenheimer), Holly Waddington (Poor Things) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Film Editing: “Anatomy of a Fall", “The Holdovers", “Killers of the Flower Moon", “Oppenheimer", and “Poor Things"

Best Visual Effects: “The Creator", “Godzilla Minus One", “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One", and “Napoleon"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!