New Delhi: A total of 269 million viewers across the country (urban and rural, television and out of home) watched matches during the opening week of 2019 ICC World Cup, said the tournament’s official broadcast partner Star India citing BARC data.

The inaugural week recorded 107.2 million average impressions. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

A total of 180 million viewers tuned in to watch India’s opening game against South Africa, which was held on 5 June.

Star said that regionalization, high decibel marketing campaign and special programming has helped them achieve such viewership.

The broadcaster has been telecasting all matches in seven languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam. Apart from the opening match between England and South Africa, all the matches involving India are being shown in all these languages.

The opening week of the ICC World Cup saw performances from players like Jofra Archer who displayed a fiery bowling spell against South Africa; Rohit Sharma who crafted an immaculate century against South Africa; Shakib Al Hasan who has been more than adept at both batting and bowling.

For all the India games, Star Sports network has launched special programming initiatives like ‘Dil Se India’ to capture wishes and sentiments of fans and celebrities from across the globe. Another initiative, Women In Front, is being presented by women experts and anchors such as Mayanti Langer, Isa Guha, Seema Jaswal and Sanjana Ganesan, to name a few.