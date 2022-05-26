31% of India’s digital video audience are paying subscribers: Ormax

“Streaming is a fast-growing category in India, and hence, it is important for content creators and marketers to constantly upgrade their understanding of the audiences, their taste, their viewing habits, and their viewing triggers," Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO, Ormax Media, said in a statement. A lot of AVoD content is being made in India today with an SVoD lens, Kapoor said, but the formats and genres preferred by the two audience segments are significantly different from each other. “Since streaming has come up in India only recently in a big way, a lot of content greenlighting in the category has happened on instinct so far, without any robust consumer data to aid the decision-making process," Kapoor added.