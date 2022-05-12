41% consumers in India okay to share OTT account details: YouGov

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Conversely, more than half of consumers in Japan (55%), Hong Kong (53%) and Australia (52%) think it is not okay to share their login details, as do 47% of Singapore’s consumers.
With video streaming platforms increasingly admitting to losing revenue as users share accounts and passwords, about 41% consumers in India said it is okay to share streaming service details with whoever they wish to. 36% consumers in Thailand and 34% in Vietnam also feel the same, according to a recent survey by international online research data and analytics technology group YouGov.
Conversely, more than half of consumers in Japan (55%), Hong Kong (53%) and Australia (52%) think it is not okay to share their login details, as do 47% of Singapore’s consumers. YouGov uses a consistent audience dataset with 1000 plus questions across 43 major markets, continuously collected from adults aged 16 plus in China and 18 plus in other markets. Sample sizes for YouGov profiles fluctuate over time, however the minimum sample size is 1000. Data for each market uses a nationally representative sample, apart from India and UAE, which use urban representative samples, and China, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco, Philippines, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, which use online representative samples.
Further, among APAC (Asia and Pacific region) consumers aged 18-44 years, about three in ten (29-30%) think it is acceptable to share their streaming accounts. The same is more or less true for 45-54-year-olds, with close to three in ten (28%) agreeing, although more think streaming account sharing is not acceptable (36%).
But consumers aged 55 years or older are much less likely to be fine with sharing streaming subscriptions – just under one in five (19%) are okay with it – while almost half (48%) disagree with this practice.
When it comes to group subscriptions, consumers in India are also more likely than any other major APAC market to think that video and music streaming services should offer more of them – over three in five (62%) say so – as do more than half of consumers in Vietnam (57%), Philippines (56%), Malaysia (57%), Singapore (57%) and Indonesia (54%).
A fewer two in five in China (41%) and one in six in Japan (16%) would like to see more group subscription options for streaming services.