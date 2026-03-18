The $4.5 billion shift: how India is transforming from niche audio mkt into video-podcast powerhouse

Lata Jha
5 min read18 Mar 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The sharp rise in mobile data consumption, combined with the mobile-first structure of India’s digital economy and a strong youth-driven user base, increased podcast audience from 100 million listeners in 2024 to over 200 million in 2025. (Pexels)
Summary
Podcast revenues may soar from $969 million to $4.5 billion by 2030, while live events could double in value, indicating a vibrant creative economy, according to Deloitte.

The podcast market revenue is estimated to grow from $969 million in 2024 to $4.5 billion by 2030, according to a Deloitte report released on Tuesday, marking India’s move from a niche audio category to a video-first podcast powerhouse.

As far as specific genres go, following 2023 and 2024, podcast consumption has rebounded, with renewed interest in favour of select genres, Deloitte’s media and entertainment predictions report showed. The report cites a 2024 consumer study that found 12% of Indians actively engaged with podcasts.

“The trend of video podcasts has evolved in the past six months or so, and there is now traction for two-hour plus conversations versus 15-20 minute content pieces earlier. That also has to do with mainstream influencers entering the space and producing meaningful content on specialized topics like business, finance, investing and so on,” said Chandrasekhar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment leader, Deloitte India.

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The sharp rise in mobile data consumption, combined with the mobile-first structure of India’s digital economy and a strong youth-driven user base, increased the podcast audience from 100 million listeners in 2024 to over 200 million in 2025.

Key Takeaways
  • Podcast revenues are projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2030.
  • India is set to become one of the top five global live entertainment destinations.
  • The live events sector is valued at over ₹20,800 crore and is expected to double by 2030.
  • The virtual influencer market is expected to grow at a 47% annual rate through 2030.
  • Long-form video podcasts are replacing short-form content for Gen Z listeners.

Podcasts are increasingly finding an audience in tier II and III markets, according to industry experts.

Podcasts remain particularly popular with younger listeners aged 18–25 and 26-35. Gen Z forms a significant user base driven by mobile and on-demand preferences.

The big change has been of users moving back to long-form from short content, Mantha added.

Further, the media and entertainment economy will be fuelled by podcasts, live events and AI-driven content in the coming years, the report said.

Live events gain popularity

The live events economy is on course to double by 2030.

The country’s on track to become one of the top five live entertainment destinations in 4 years, according to the report.

Moreover, the live music and events industry is entering a high-growth phase, powered by rising consumer spending, global artist tours and the expanding influence of digital platforms.

With over 200 large-scale live events already scheduled through 2026, India’s concert economy is experiencing significant growth, Deloitte said. The firm predicts that Indian consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, will continue to prioritize spending on experiences over material goods, a trend expected to accelerate as disposable incomes rise and the middle class expands.

Also, as advancements in generative AI accelerate video production and broaden the scope of creative output, the virtual influencer market in India is projected to grow from $0.16 billion in 2024 to $1.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 47%. A computer-generated virtual influencer promotes brands.

Deloitte predicts that if virtual influencers engage more effectively with brands and promote their products, this market projection could increase by 15–20%, reaching as much as $1.9-2 billion by 2030.

Furthermore, Connected TV (CTV) is now India’s second-most-popular streaming device, after smartphones. India’s active CTV user base reached 129.2 million users from 35–40 million homes in 2025, up by about 85–87% year-on-year. This scale positions living-room screens as a meaningful medium for long-form video podcasts, enabling a multi‑surface content strategy where shorts can be viewed on mobile phones and full episodes can be watched on CTV.

About 60-70% of the user base of video streaming platforms comes from bundled deals and packages.

Top artistes lined up

Further, Deloitte predicts that OTT players in India are likely to increasingly integrate podcast offerings into their content mix as a strategic extension of their content ecosystems. That said, large-scale adoption of paid or subscription-only podcast models may take time to gain traction in India.

Also Read | India's podcast industry explodes with video, but faces monetization hurdles

Instead, hybrid platform monetization spanning superfan membership, branded content and live events or products will primarily be driven by advertising and sponsorships.

According to a white paper titled “India’s live events economy: A strategic growth imperative,” released at the WAVES 2025 summit, the live events sector was valued at over 20,800 crore in 2024, reflecting a 15% year-on-year growth. The sector’s value is expected to double by 2030, indicating a dynamic new driver for India’s creative economy.

Further, OTT will become a scaling engine that converts a physical venue into a multi-million-viewer national and global audience, positioning digital as the new “front row” of India’s concert economy.

“There are both global and niche artists touring India and people are ready to pay disproportionately higher amounts for live events than they do for other entertainment experiences,” Mantha added.

Deloitte also predicts that advances in generative AI, combined with human-in-the-loop for creativity, will significantly accelerate video creation, driving more audience-centric content and enabling more effective monetization.

AI and micro-dramas

In the future, new business models can emerge, such as AI-driven sponsorship formats or pay-per-view AI-generated clips that will drive revenue.

In an older interview with Mint, Neelesh Pednekar, co-founder and head of digital media at Social Pill, a marketing agency, said AI-generated content is still seen as experimental, so ad rates could be lower initially compared to regular, traditional content. Advertisers are likely to experiment with CPM-based pricing (cost per thousand impressions), rather than flat sponsorship fees, as they are uncertain about the long-term audience behaviour.

Lastly, the popularity of micro-dramas has been growing, cumulatively reaching 250 million app downloads as of November.

Also Read | Podcast listeners surge in India, but ad revenue lags behind

In FY2025, annual recurring revenue from micro-dramas touched $9 million. Considering this, Deloitte predicts that, over the next two-to-three years, revenue from micro-dramas will grow in high double digits, driven by increased engagement from younger audiences.

While there are at least 15 micro-drama apps in India, and 30–40% of these apps have been created by existing platform players, Deloitte predicts that this format will also create opportunities for select new platforms to compete with existing platforms owned by large media houses.

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