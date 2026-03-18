The podcast market revenue is estimated to grow from $969 million in 2024 to $4.5 billion by 2030, according to a Deloitte report released on Tuesday, marking India’s move from a niche audio category to a video-first podcast powerhouse.
The $4.5 billion shift: how India is transforming from niche audio mkt into video-podcast powerhouse
SummaryPodcast revenues may soar from $969 million to $4.5 billion by 2030, while live events could double in value, indicating a vibrant creative economy, according to Deloitte.
The podcast market revenue is estimated to grow from $969 million in 2024 to $4.5 billion by 2030, according to a Deloitte report released on Tuesday, marking India’s move from a niche audio category to a video-first podcast powerhouse.
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