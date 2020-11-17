Nearly 45% of India’s movie screens yet to reopen

“The fear of the virus is far from gone and people do not see the point in coming to watch films that are already available on OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms," said Pravin Chalikwar of Priti Cinemas, a single screen theatre in Parbhani, Maharashtra referring to hits like Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior and Kabir Singh that are playing in many cinemas across the country till new content arrives. Chalikwar is looking at January to reopen his theatre but expects viewers to only trickle in by April. Although he has managed to bring down employee expenses by 10-20%, fixed electricity, maintenance and salary costs still ensure expenditure of ₹50,000 per month. He expects regular sanitization and disinfecting to make for another ₹6,000, if the cinema reopens.