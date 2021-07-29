50% of India’s operational screens to reopen by Friday

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd confirmed the chain is planning to shortly open in cities or states which have given permission and where it is operating. “We are analysing footfall activity in the malls where our cinemas are located along with availability of diversified content to serve different regional customer segments with Hindi, English and Indian regional languages movies. We are quite hopeful for Maharashtra to re-open and once Hindi films, which account for the larger share of film exhibition revenues due to their wider viewership in the country, get announced and start to hit the market, the movie-going culture is all set to resume among the masses," Dutta said.