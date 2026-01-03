50 television channels to surrender TV licences as users shift to digital platforms: Report

JioStar, Zee Entertainment, Eenadu Television, TV Today Network, and ABP Network are among other broadcasters who have surrendered their television licences amid the user shift to digital platforms, reported the news portal Economic Times, citing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to the news portal's report, nearly 50 television channels have surrendered their licences over the last three years due to the rising challenges in the sector amid the rising user preference for digital consumption in connected TVs and mobile platforms.

The data reportedly also showed that Sony Pictures Networks India's parent company, Culver Max Entertainment, also surrendered 26 downlinking permissions after getting Ministry approval to uplink and downlink the same set of channels.

Industry executives told the news portal that the companies surrendering their licences is a strategic restructuring move over financial unviability and changing market conditions.

Shift to OTT platforms? As the affluent Indians now shift to OTT platforms, the traditional paid television ecosystem is facing sustained pressure from the shift in the dynamics of the sector. The price-sensitive households in the country are also moving towards DD Free Dish, which is a government-owned venture.

A Crisil report released on 11 December 2025 showed that the credit ratings agency estimates that the Indian private direct-to-home (DTH) television providers will continue to see a drop in their revenues at a reduced rate of 3–4% compared with the earlier 5% level last fiscal year.

“The subscriber base of private DTH providers reduced from 7.2 crore in fiscal 2019 to 6.19 crore by fiscal 2024. This further slipped 9% in fiscal 2025 and is expected to drop below 5.1 crore by end of current fiscal,” according to the Crisil report.

On the margins front, the ratings agency said that the overall margins of the sector are expected to remain stable at 44-45% in the financial year ending 2025-26 due to milder revenue degrowth.

Which channels will be affected? According to the news portal's report, JioStar surrendered channel licences for Colours Odia, MTV Beats, VH1, and Comedy Central, citing an internal business decision move. While Zee Entertainment closed Zee Sea, following the closure of the channel's operations.

Enter10 Media rolled back on its plans to launch additional channels due to business objectives and resource planning constraints, while surrendering licences of channels like Dangal HD and Dangal Oriya. The company also put a hold on its plans for launching HD and regional expansion.